And the manager hopes midfielder Enock Mwepu can be a regular on the scoresheet ahead of the weekend’s clash.

Mwepu has struggled with knee and hamstring injuries this season but delivered a fine display at Arsenal last week on his long-awaited return to the Albion starting XI.

The Zambia international produced a goal and an assist during the 2-1 triumph at the Emirates and will hope that can be the foundation for a strong finish to the campaign.

Albion have not had a regular goalscoring midfielder since their return to the Premier League and Potter believes the £10m summer arrival from Red Bull Salzburg has the potential to do just that.

“That is our hope,” said Potter. “He adds something a little bit different to what we have. He has a slightly different profile but we have not been able to select him as much as we would have liked and as much as he would have liked.

“But sometimes you have that when you are adapting to the Premier League. You have that time where you have to settle in and get used to the level and learn about each other.

“Hopefully he can now finish the season strong because he brings another dimension for us.”

