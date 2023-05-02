Brighton's possible starting XI for next season if the transfer rumours are true - including Liverpool duo

Brighton and Hove Albion are already planning for a busy summer transfer window

The Seagulls have been excellent this season in the Premier League and are on track for European qualification. Roberto De Zerbi's men have played some stylish football and last Saturday thrashed Wolves 6-0 at the Amex Stadium.

It was a particularly pleasing as it gave Albion fans a glimpse of what the future could look like as three key players – Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo – were all rested an on the bench.

The talented trio continue to be at the centre of most of the transfer speculation, with Mac Allister and Caicedo tipped to exit. Head coach De Zerbi hinted recently that Mitoma will stay next season, while Albion have also been linked with two experienced players at Liverpool and also a Brazilian striker from the Championship.

Here’s Brighton's possible starting XI for next season IF the transfer rumours are true...

1 . Jason Steele - GK The former Sunderland man has been faultless since replacing Sanchez as the No1. Excellent distribution suits De Zerbi's style and Sanchez faces a real battle next season to get his No 1 jersey back. De Zerbi said he wants both keepers to stay next term. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2 . James Milner - RB Plenty of talk here of capturing Milner on a free transfer from Liverpool this summer. A fine career - still capable of performing in the PL - and his experience would certainly help the younger players. Photo: Andrew Powell

3 . Lewis Dunk - CB Consistently brilliant once again this season. Adapted to De Zerbi's style and few better centre backs in the Premier League Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Levi Colwill - CB Many would love to see his loan from Chelsea made permanent. Around £25m to £30m could get the deal done. A calm and composed defender and a future England international. Very impressive. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK