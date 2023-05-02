Brighton's possible starting XI for next season if the transfer rumours are true - including Liverpool duo
Brighton and Hove Albion are already planning for a busy summer transfer window
The Seagulls have been excellent this season in the Premier League and are on track for European qualification. Roberto De Zerbi's men have played some stylish football and last Saturday thrashed Wolves 6-0 at the Amex Stadium.
It was a particularly pleasing as it gave Albion fans a glimpse of what the future could look like as three key players – Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo – were all rested an on the bench.
The talented trio continue to be at the centre of most of the transfer speculation, with Mac Allister and Caicedo tipped to exit. Head coach De Zerbi hinted recently that Mitoma will stay next season, while Albion have also been linked with two experienced players at Liverpool and also a Brazilian striker from the Championship.
Here’s Brighton's possible starting XI for next season IF the transfer rumours are true...