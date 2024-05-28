Brighton's potential starting XI and manager if rumours are true - including three signings and a 'new Pascal Gross'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Albion continue their search for a new manager and new players this summer. The Seagulls parted company with their Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi and have been linked with a number of potential replacements. Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKena, Brentford manager Thomas Frank and Southampton's head coach Russell Martin have all been considered but Brighton could return to a familiar face.

Their former boss Graham Potter remains the clear favourite with the bookmakers and could return to the Amex Stadium hotseat this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potter enjoyed three largely successful seasons at Brighton before leaving for Chelsea in September 2022. The manner of his exit upset many of the fans and it's unclear at this stage if the club would risk annoying parts of the fanbase with a Potter appointment.

Graham Potter remains to the bookmaker's favourite to be at Brighton next season

Alongside the manager search, the club are still looking to strengthen on the pitch after a disappointing end to the season that saw them finish 11th. Here's Albion's potential XI and manager if the transfer rumours are true.

Bart Verbruggen - GK: The Dutchman impressed after his £16m arrival last summer. He was introduced slowly alongside the epxerienced Jason Steee and now looks ready to be the established No1. He could however face competition from Carl Rushworth after his impressive loan at Swansea.

Jack Hinshelwood - RB: Progressed through the Brighton academy and enjoyed a fine breakthrough season before a foot injury cut his campaign short. Expected to be back in time for the new season and will look to nail down a regular spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Dunk - CB: The Brighton skipper remains the heartbeat of the team and his class and experience will be vital at the start of the new season as new players and a manager bed in.

Jan Paul van Hecke - CB: The Dutch centre back was excellent for De Zerbi last term and moved above Adam Webster in the pecking order. A thigh injury saw his season end early but his emergence is a real plus for Albion and the new boss.

Valentin Barco - LB: Albion have a real talent on their hands here. Joined for around £7m last January and forced his way into the team in the later stages due to an injury to regular left back Pervis Estupinan. The 18-year-old is in Argentina's initial squad for the Copa America and big things expected for next season.

Matt O’Riley - CM: The Celtic midfielder has been linked with a £25m switch to Brighton and could be the new Pascal Gross. The 23-year-old netted 18 goals last term with 13 assists. Gross has previously hinted he may leave Brighton this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - CM: The Leicester midfielder was close to a £25m move last January and Brighton could return again for the impressive 25-year-old. Midfield is certainly an area Brighton need to target.

Billy Gilmour - CM: The Scotland international impressed this campaign and could be a main man in the midfield for the new manager. Plenty of experience and still only 22-years-old.

Simon Adingra - RW: The Ivorian attacker impressed last term from the flanks and could settle on the right until the return of Solly March from injury.

Joao Pedro - CF: The Brazilian netted 20 goals in all-competitions last term following his £30m summer move. Finished the season well after injury and another big season awaits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaoru Mitoma - LW: The Japan international should be back from his lower back issue and take his place on the left flank. A huge miss for Brighton last season and a real favourite with the fans and on of the Pl’s most dangerous attacking players on his day.