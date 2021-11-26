Graham Potter's Brighton will hope to return to winning ways against Leeds at the Amex Stadium on Saturday

Brighton's predicted line-up against Leeds United - Graham Potter to make vital Neal Maupay and Jason Steele call

Albion head coach Graham Potter has some crunch decisions to make as the Seaguls welcome lowly Leeds United for a Premier League clash at the Amex Stadium on Saturday night

By Derren Howard
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:30 pm

Brighton are without a win in their last seven matches but remain in a very respectable ninth place thanks to a flying start to the season.

Potter's team were beaten 2-0 last weekend at Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and will hope to get back on track against a Leeds team who are just two points above the relegation zone.

Albion are boosted by the return of Enock Mwepu who has recovered from a hip injury and goalkeeper Rob Sanchez is available once more having served his one-match ban at Villa.

Potter also has a decision to make on leading scorer Neal Maupay. The French striker has been benched for the last three matches but will hope to return to the starting XI this Saturday.

Scroll down and click through to see Albion's likely XI:

1. Robert Sanchez

The Albion No 1 is expected to return to the starting line-up having served his one-match ban at Aston Villa. Harsh on Jason Steele who performed well at Villa Park last week.

2. Adam Webster

Returning to his best after a hamstring injury and will likely line-up as part of the three man defence

3. Shane Duffy

Been one of Albion's best performers this season and playing the best football of his career

4. Lewis Dunk

Rarely puts a foot wrong and continues to be the backbone of this Albion side

Graham Potter Neal Maupay Albion Leeds United Brighton
