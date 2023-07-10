Brighton and Hove Albion will hop across the Atlantic for the Premier League summer Series later this month.

The trip to the East Coast of the USA will help Roberto De Zerbi's squad prepare for the new Premier League season and also help team bonding.

A number of new faces have arrived during the summer transfer window – including record £30m signing Joao Pedro from Watford. Brighton will have a different look about them this coming season, especially in midfield after the exit of Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, while Moises Caicedo is also expected to complete his move to Chelsea in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Liverpool man James Milner arrived on a free transfer, Mahmoud Dahoud also joined a free from Borussia Dortmund and £16m was spent to capture goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht.

Roberto De Zerbi is preparing his team for Europa and Premier League football next season

Milner, 37, will add experience to this Brighton line-up but is also known for being one the fittest players in the Premier League despite his age. He famously put the Liverpool youngsters to shame as he won Liverpool’s gruelling pre-season lactate test for seven consecutive years.

Teenage striker Evan Ferguson is also tipped to be a mainstay of the Albion attack this term after a fine breakthrough campaign. Ferguson, who is contracted with Brighton until June 2028, has been linked with a move to Manchester United. But head coach Roberto De Zerbi is a huge fan of the Albion striker and expects him to improve further for Brighton.

The Seagulls will play three matches as part of the Premier League summer series in America. The first will be against Chelsea on Saturday, July 22 at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. They then face Brentford on July 26 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta before heading to the Red Bull Arena New Jersey to take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle.

Here's how De Zerbi's team could line-up to face Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion XI: Jason Steele, James Milner, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan; Billy Gilmour, Mahmoud Dahoud, Adam Lallana; Joao Pedro, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma.