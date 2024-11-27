All the latest news for Brighton and across the Premier League

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is the frontrunner to become Leicester’s new manager.

The Dutchman appears set to replace Steve Cooper at the King Power Stadium following the Welshman’s sacking last weekend.

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter – who has been out of work for 18 months since leaving Chelsea – was also reportedly in contention.

Leicester City sacked manager Steve Cooper last week

Van Nistelrooy has only been out of work a couple of weeks after leaving United after a four-game spell as interim manager, taking the reins after Erik ten Hag’s exit having joined in the summer as a coach.

Two of those four games were wins over Leicester in the Carabao Cup and Premier League.

The Foxes remained tight-lipped but on Wednesday night were expecting first-team coach Ben Dawson to face the media ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brentford.

Leicester have looked at a number of candidates, with Potter and David Moyes linked, but the experienced pair were never under serious consideration.

If a deal is concluded, as reported by the Telegraph, it will be Van Nistelrooy’s second first-team managerial position, with him having previously managed Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in 2022-23 and guiding them to the KNVB Cup.

Leicester’s next match is at Brentford on Saturday, with Tuesday’s home clash with West Ham a possible first game at the King Power Stadium. They host Brighton on December 8.

Cooper was removed from his position after only 12 games in the wake of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Leicester.

Although they are out of the relegation zone, the Foxes hierarchy did not believe the former Nottingham Forest manager represented the best chance of staying in the division.

There were concerns over the manner of his reign, notably poor performances, reports of player friction and a lack of connection with supporters.