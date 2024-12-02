Brighton's £25m ace ready to return against Fulham after controversial absence

Brighton team news ahead of Thursday’s Premier League trip to Fulham

Midfielder Carlos Baleba looks set to return to the starting XI as Brighton travel to Fulham this Thursday.

Baleba was suspended for last Friday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton after his controversial dismissal in the 2-1 win at Bournemouth.

The Cameroon international, who joined Brighton last year for around £25m from Lille, has been a key player for Fabian Hurzeler’s fourth-placed team this term and has made 10 appearances with eight starts so far.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion leaves the pitch after being shown a second yellow and then a red card by referee Stuart Attwell during the Premier League match at AFC Bournemouth

Baleba’s midfield presence was missed against Southampton and his return will be a welcome boost as Jack Hinshelwood (knee) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) are struggling to be fit in time, while James Milner (hamstring) remains side-lined.

Yasin Ayari is also a doubt as the Sweden international was seen limping heavily after Friday’s frustrating draw with basement dwellers Southampton.

Hurzeler, speaking in his press conference after the Southampton match, remained upset by Baleba suspension and felt Southampton’s Flynn Downes should have been sent-off for two bookable offences before scoring the equalising goal.

"That’s exactly what I said in the halftime already, “ Hurzeler said to Sussex World. “And then he [Downes] makes another foul. There is no explanation for this. That is something that changed the game in Bournemouth in their direction and this could have changed the game in our direction.

"But you have to be very careful what you say in England. Also my yellow card is something that I cannot understand and I have to adapt to this here.”