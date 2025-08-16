Brighton and Hove Albion team news ahead of Fulham

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler feels summer signing Charalampos Kostoulas needs more time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Kostoulas, 18, signed for £30m from Olympiacos in July and his arrival will help to fill the void after Joao Pedro’s £60m switch to Chelsea.

The Seagulls beat a number of elite clubs across Europe to Kostoulas and there is much excitement at the club on his potential.

The Greek striker did not feature in pre-season and Hurzeler admits it’s unlikely his new arrival will debut against Fulham on the opening day of the season.

A big spotlight on Kostoulas

"Regarding Babis, of course, there's a big spotlight on him because we spent £30 million for him,” said Hurzeler prior to the Fulham clash.

“That's a huge amount of money, but I think it's very important to understand where he comes from.

“He's coming from a different culture, a different league with different demands. And if you have talks with him, you can feel it, that he needs time to adapt to the intensity here.

"It's not only a different culture, it's also just a different adaptation for his body.

“So how much sprint distance he has to do here during training, how much high-speed distance he has to do during training, it's something completely different.

“And the body just needs time, especially when you are that young.

The Brighton head coach added: “You need time to adapt, not only physically, but also in some ways mentally.

“Therefore, we need to give him the time and we need to be very patient with him, because I can say that he won't be immediately in the starting XI.

“He also might not be playing tomorrow."

Brighton fans will likely have to wait to see their other new signings in action as the Seagulls tale their time with the likes of Tommy Watson, Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli.

“They have to be patient,” Hurzeler added. “They are in their phase of adaptation.

“Some of the players adapt faster than other players regarding the intensity and the demands from the Premier League.

“But they all have the right work ethic, the right character sides to adapt quickly to this intensity, to the demands. So I’m quite convinced that we’ll see them soon.”