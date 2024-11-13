Brighton's £35m 'injured' star makes shock return for his country amid training ground photo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion amid the international break

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton's flying winger Yankuba Minteh is training with Gambia despite missing the last five matches for his club.

Minteh, 20, sustained a muscular injury during the previous international break and has not featured for the Seagulls since his goal-scoring display in the 3-2 win against Tottenham on October 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gambian – who joined Brighton from Newcastle last summer for £35m – has missed Premier League matches against Newcastle, Wolves, Liverpool and Manchester City and was also absent for Albion's Carabao Cup exit to Liverpool on October 30.

Many expected Minteh to sit out of this international break with Gambia and fine-tune his fitness in time for Brighton's Premier League clash at Bournemouth on November 23.

He has however travelled to Africa and was pictured training with his country – although it's unclear at this stage if he will feature in Ghana's upcoming fixtures against Comoros on November 15 and Tunisia on November 18.

Jollof Football Bantaba posted: "Day 1. Gambian Starboy Yankuba Minteh joined his colleagues to prepare ahead of the crucial 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Comoros and Tunisia. Good to see our starboy smiling and on grass."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will hope Minteh comes through unscathed as he already has injury issues around Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Carlos Baleba (knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (knee). All three withdrew from international duty this week with Turkey, Cameroon and England under-21s respectively.