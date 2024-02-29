Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gross, 32, was Albion’s first signing of the Premier League era – costing £3m to buy from Bundesliga club Ingolstadt in May 2017.

The German international made history by scoring the Seagulls’ first ever Premier League goal – in a 3–1 win at home against West Bromwich Albion. He netted a brace – and provided an assist – in that game.

It truly set the tone for a superb career at Brighton, which has seen him score 31 goals and notch 46 assists so far. His latest goal involvement was a superb assist for Lewis Dunk, to rescue a point against Everton on Saturday, February 24.

Gross – Brighton's record top-flight scorer – was a key figure in the team that secured historic European qualification last season and has maintained that form this term.

In an interview with German publication Suddeutsche Zeitung, Gross was asked if he plans to end his career in Brighton.

He said: “I have no idea that I will necessarily have to end my career in Brighton. However, because of my family, I am now more interested in a transfer than before. In principle, it is conceivable for me to return to Germany.

I follow the Bundesliga and find it to be an interesting league with great clubs – even if the Premier League has the better individual players overall. However, it would have to be a project that really excites me.”

In December, it was revealed by Between the Lines that Gross had created 433 chances in the Premier League since the start of the 2017/18 season.

For context, only Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, one of the world's best players, had created more chances at 544 at that time.

The German international, who made his debut for his country earlier this season, is also incredibly versatile, being able to play pretty much anywhere on the pitch.

In February, Gross said: “Wherever I'm needed, I'm more than happy to play. I can adapt.