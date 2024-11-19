Brighton's £70m strike duo spotted in training and could start at Bournemouth for first time ever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news ahead of Brighton’s trip to Bournemouth this Saturday, (3pm)

Brighton are back in training following the international break and are busy preparing for Saturday's Premier League clash at Bournemouth.

Fabian Hurzeler's men are sixth in the top flight with 19 points from their first 11 matches. Last time out they enjoyed a memorable 2-1 victory against champions Manchester City at the Amex Stadium thanks to goals from substitutes Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley.

The return of both players from their injuries is a huge boost for the Seagulls as they look forward to the busy festive schedule – starting with Andoni Iraola’s 12th placed team.

Brighton's Igor Julio, Georginio Rutter and Joao Pedro prepare to face Bournemouth this Saturday

Pedro has only managed three starts this season due to knee and ankle issues but the £30m Brazilian still has three goals and an assist so far this term. The 23-year-old has had the international break to improve his fitness further and will hope to start for the first time since the 1-1 draw at Arsenal back in August.

Pedro was pictured in training yesterday with fellow striker Georginio Rutter, who joined last summer for £40m from Leeds United.

Due to injuries, the £70m striking duo have yet to start a match together in the Premier League this season but that could well change at the Vitality Stadium this Saturday.

"[Pedro] always has extra motivation," said Hurzeler to Sussex World ahead of Pedro's return. "Every time I speak with him, he is waiting to come back on the pitch as quickly as possible. He is a player who can make a difference on the pitch. Hopefully he is stable for the next month and then play a whole season for us.

"He is a person who is very happy that the team is doing well, you can feel it in the locker room. I'm sure that he is happy that Danny [Welbeck] and Georginio are in this shape. It is also possible that they might all play together."

Brighton have fitness concerns with Lewis Dunk (calf), James Milner (hamstring), Jack Hinshelwood (knee), Solly March (knee), Carlos Baleba (knee), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Yankuba Minteh (muscular), Tariq Lamptey (calf), Adam Webster (thigh).