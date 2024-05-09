Roberto De Zerbi’s men are 11th in the Premier League and have just three matches of the campaign remaining, starting with Newcastle at St James’s Park. It’s Albion’s last away fixture of the season, before concluding with Chelsea and Man United at home. De Zerbi is keen to finish strongly and secure another top half finish for Brighton. Albion have had a number of injury issues this term and are set to be without nine first team regulars this weekend. Despite that, Albion enjoyed a a lively training session in the Sussex sunshine this week ahead of their trip to the north east. Here’s 13 things we spotted this week (pictures courtesy BHAFC)...