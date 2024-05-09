Brighton's £8m signing spotted in training ahead of Newcastle and a De Zerbi hug for soon to be out-of-contract striker - gallery

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

The Seagulls fly north to Newcastle this Saturday hoping to build on their 1-0 victory against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men are 11th in the Premier League and have just three matches of the campaign remaining, starting with Newcastle at St James’s Park. It’s Albion’s last away fixture of the season, before concluding with Chelsea and Man United at home. De Zerbi is keen to finish strongly and secure another top half finish for Brighton. Albion have had a number of injury issues this term and are set to be without nine first team regulars this weekend. Despite that, Albion enjoyed a a lively training session in the Sussex sunshine this week ahead of their trip to the north east. Here’s 13 things we spotted this week (pictures courtesy BHAFC)...

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi keeps a close eye on his players during training

1.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi keeps a close eye on his players during training Photo: BHAFC

Brighton attacker Benicio Baker-Boaitey looks sharp and will hope for a rare chance to shine at Newcastle

2. Triple BBB

Brighton attacker Benicio Baker-Boaitey looks sharp and will hope for a rare chance to shine at Newcastle Photo: BHAFC

Howay the Lads.... The Brighton skipper will need to be at his best against potent Newcastle attack

3. Howay Lewis

Howay the Lads.... The Brighton skipper will need to be at his best against potent Newcastle attack Photo: BHAFC

Joao Pedro's goal against Aston Villa took him to 20 goals this season in all competitions

4. Pedro's 20

Joao Pedro's goal against Aston Villa took him to 20 goals this season in all competitions Photo: BHAFC

