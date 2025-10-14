All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton striker Stefanos Tzimas is doing all he can to catch the attention of head coach Fabina Hurzeler.

The £22m summer arrival from FC Nürnberg has been used sparingly so far for the Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has scored twice from two starts in the Carabao Cup and made three substitute appearances with one assist in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old then impressed during the international break with a goal for Greece Under-21s in their European under-21 qualifying 3-2 win against Germany and he then struck the winner on Tuesday night against Latvia under-21s.

Brighton are currently struggling for goals from their attackers in the Premier League. Danny Welbeck, 34, leads the way with two goals, both against 10-man Chelsea.

£40m record signing Georginio is yet score for Hurzeler's men this term, while Kaoru Mitoma battling to find his top form as he manages an ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tzimas is doing all he can to make the starting XI as Brighton resume Premier League action after the international break this Saturday against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Tzimas is not yet known to Premier League defences and he could be just the “secret weapon” Hurzeler needs to freshen up the Albion attack.

Hurzeler patient with Tzimas

The German head coach has been patient so far. “I thought it will take even longer because it’s important to understand where the players come from,” said Hurzeler last month.

“Tzimas is coming from the second division in Germany. I worked there as well (with St Pauli), so I can compare how good the Premier League is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know this will be a long-term project, that we need to be very patient. We need to work, build the environment where they can improve every day and that’s what we try to do.

“I can’t say how long it it takes. I think, in some moments, it’s unsatisfying for people who are watching the club.

“They want results, they have high expectations, and it’s good to have high expectations but I can’t make put pressure on these kind of players. I need to be very patient with them.”

Albion are 12th in the Premier League with nine points from seven matches.

For your next Albion read: Brighton chairman confirms January transfer 'interest' for Kaoru Mitoma