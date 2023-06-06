Brighton's seven brilliant candidates to wear the No10 shirt after Alexis Mac Allister exit

Brighton and Hove Albion are resigned to losing their midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool – but who will take the No10 shirt this coming season?

Alexis Mac Allister will go down as one of the best players in Brighton’s history and certainly the only one so far ever to have won a World Cup. The Argentina international is now putting the final touches on a move to Liverpool and will be greatly missed by Albion fans. He wore the No10 shirt with pride but performed a number of positions across the midfield. He is tenacious, hardworking, skilful, clever in possession and developed an eye for goal. Liverpool have signed a very classy player who can go on to be a mainstay of their midfield for five-years. Great news for Liverpool but who can replace him at Brighton? Well, fortunately for Albion fans there are a number of contenders for the No10 shirt next season. All of which bring their own individual skill sets and all of whom could thrive with the No10 on their back. Sussex World takes a look at the seven:

Facundo Buonanotte: The No 10 shirt is iconic in Argentina after Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Mac Allister wore it with pride at Brighton and it almost seems fitting for young Argentine Buonanotte to take it. A very exciting prospect. Had his taste of Premier League football last season in the No 40 shirt and big things expected from the attacker this term.

Julio Enciso: Wore the No 20 shirt last season. An impressive introduction to the first team and Paraguayan is capable of the spectacular. His goal against Man City was voted goal of the season and he also netted a cracker against Chelsea. Very talented but De Zerbi insists he can get even better.

Alexis Mac Allister wore the No10 shirt with style at Brighton

Evan Ferguson: Wore No 28 last season. An impressive breakthrough for the Ireland international. The 18-year-old looks a genuine threat in the Premier League and has the potential to be Albion's finest striker since Glenn Murray. Would look good with the No10 on his back.

Joao Pedro: The Brazilian attacker joined from Watford for £30m. Albion's record signing has PL experience and is strong, powerful with bags of skill. Looking forward to watching him play next season... perhaps in the No 10?

Mahmoud Dahoud: The German international is expected to arrive on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund. The 27-year-old is a technical and gifted performer and capable of playing in a number of midfield roles. Looks a shrewd piece of business and a potential new No10 for Albion.

Kaoru Mitoma: The Japan attacker was the No22 last season and no complaints this end if he gets the No10 shirt. Was excellent in his first full campaign and De Zerbi has set him the target of netting 15 goals plus next term. What a player!

Jeremy Sarmiento: Wore the No19 last season. The Ecuador ace was hampered by a foot injury and will be determined to make his mark this campaign. Can play in a number of attacking roles and has the potential to be a serious and creative player in the PL when fit.