Brighton and Hove Albion continue to tweak their squad during a busy transfer window – but what are their chances of another top six finish this Premier League season?

Albion enjoyed a successful campaign last term as head coach Roberto De Zerbi steered them to sixth in the Premier League and Europa League qualification for the first time in their history.

Repeating or improving on that achievement will however be a tough ask as they will likely lose their two most important players this window. World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has already left to join Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m, while star Moises Caicedo looks to be putting the final touches on his switch to Chelsea for around £80m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion have though been been active on the incoming front already. At the start of the window they smashed their transfer record to land Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro, who arrived for £30m from Watford. The powerful and skilful 21-year-old will add a another dimension to De Zerbi's attacking options and could be a vital player on those European nights.

Roberto De Zerbi guided Brighton to sixth in the Premier League last season and Europa League qualification

James Milner, 37, joined on a free after eight successful years at Liverpool and German playmaker Mahmoud Dahoud, 27, also signed on a free from Borussia Dortmund. Albion also added extra quality between the sticks as Netherlands ace Bart Verbruggen agreed a £16m switch from Anderlecht.

It's four very useful signings for Albion as they add to all areas of the pitch with a good blend of experience and youthful talent.

Brighton also remain interested in taking Levi Colwill on a permanent basis after his successful year-long loan with Albion last term. The Seagulls reportedly had an initial bid of £40m rejected from the Blues but Albion are more than prepared to break their transfer record once again to land Colwill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The increase in the number of fixtures Brighton will play next season will be a great test for the club and the quality of the squad they have assembled. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle, Man City and Aston Villa have – and will continue to – improve their squads for this term, which makes a top six spot highly-competitive.

But Brighton have made good progress in the transfer market and under De Zerbi they have a style of football and an identity they have confidence in.