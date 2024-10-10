Brighton's star signing wins top award in first month and sets new target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton forward Kiko Seike expressed her delight at being able to “showcase her presence” during a memorable first month

The Japan international joined the club over the summer and made an instant impact in her first game for the Seagulls, scoring a hat-trick on her debut in a thumping 4-0 win over Everton.

Seike has received September’s Barclays Player of the Month award for her efforts and admitted she did not expect her first start to be as perfect.

She said: “I truly feel honoured to receive this award. I think it signifies that I’ve been able to showcase my presence, especially in my first month playing in England.

Kiko Seike of Brighton & Hove Albion has enjoyed a fine start to her career in the WSL

“Honestly, I didn’t think everything would go so well in my first game. However, I’ve been preparing to play well here, and I think that preparation paid off. I believe I made a really good start.”

Seike has featured in all three of Brighton’s WSL matches so far this season since arriving from Urawa Reds.

The move ended a 15-year spell with the Japanese club, but Seike is so far enjoying life on the south coast, where Brighton have enjoyed a solid start with two wins so far.

“I wanted to find a new version of myself on a new stage, so I decided to leave Urawa Reds Ladies,” Seike added.

“I feel that Brighton is a fantastic team with a great environment and wonderful people, and I am really enjoying playing football here.

“As a team, we want to aim as high as possible in the rankings. Competing against top teams, we need to find ways to break into that upper echelon, which I believe is very much possible.

“Personally, I want to aim for double-digit goals, targeting at least 10.”