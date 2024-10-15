Brighton's star summer signing called-up for England
Brighton star Fran Kirby has been named in the England squad for two friendlies later this month.
Kirby, 31, made her England debut a decade ago and will hope to add to her 73 caps in the upcoming fixtures against Germany at Wembley on October 25 and South Africa at Coventry City four days later.
The attacking midfielder has scored 19 goals for her country, and was part of the Lionesses squad which won Euro 2022 after beating Germany in the final at Wembley.
Kirby was a major signing for Brighton last summer as she joined after nine successful seasons at Chelsea. At Chelsea she scored 116 goals in 208 appearances and won the Women’s Super League seven times as well as five FA Cup successes.
Meanwhile, Maisie Symonds and Michelle Agyemang have been named in the England under-23s squad for friendlies against Netherlands in Amsterdam on 24 October and Portugal five days later at Shrewsbury Town.
Agyemang joined Albion on a season-long loan from Arsenal in September and this is her first under-23s call-up, although she has played at under-16, 17 and 19 level.
