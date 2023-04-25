Brighton’s starting XI for next season if the Liverpool and Arsenal transfer rumours are true - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion are bracing themselves for a hectic summer transfer window as the top clubs eye their top talent

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for a busy transfer window

The pain of last Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout loss to Manchester United is still fresh in the mind but overall it has been an impressive season so far for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men are seventh in the Premier League and remain on track for European qualification as they enter the final stages on the campaign. Albion have nine league matches remaining – starting at Nottingham Forest this Wednesday – as the players look to bounce back from their Wembley disappointment.

It is also the time of year when transfer speculation increases and Brighton will be bracing themselves for incoming bids for their top talent. World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo remain high on many clubs wanted lists – especially Arsenal and Liverpool – while Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson have gained many admirers this season from the top clubs. Albion have also been linked with a number of talented players from home abroad as they look to bolster their squad for next term – a campaign that could include European football for the first time.