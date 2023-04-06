Brighton's starting XI to face Tottenham - four confirmed injuries and two doubts

Brighton and Hove Albion will continue their quest for European qualification at Tottenham this Saturday

Roberto De Zerbi’s men are sixth in the Premier League and tussling with Tottenham and Man United for fourth place and qualification to the Champions League.

Man United are currently fourth and Tottenham are fifth, four points above Albion but the Seagulls do have two games in hand on the North London club. Three points on Saturday would seriously dent Tottenham’s chances, who have struggled to perform at a consistently high level and are without a manager after Antonio Conte’s exit.

Brighton, who beat Bournemouth 2-0 last Tuesday, do not have the riches on offer at Spurs but they look a far more settled unit of late and have a style and the players more than capable of hurting the hosts.

Albion have a good track record on the road this season but will arrive at Tottenham with a few injury concerns. Here, Sussex World takes a look at De Zerbi’s likely starting XI and who is struggling for full fitness.

1 . Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will assess the fitness of key players ahead of Tottenham Photo: Michael Steele

2 . Jason Steel - GK De Zerbi's No 1 these days and has not put a foot wrong since replacing Sanchez. Described as one of the best in Europe in terms of distribution after the Bournemouth match by his admiring coach Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Joel Veltman - RB Continues to deliver high level and consistent performances. With Lamptey still struggling with knee issues, Veltman looks a certain starter Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Lewis Dunk - CB The Albion skipper always seems to enjoy a good tussle with Harry Kane. Playing superbly at the moment. Photo: Mike Hewitt