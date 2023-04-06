Brighton's starting XI to face Tottenham - four confirmed injuries and two doubts
Brighton and Hove Albion will continue their quest for European qualification at Tottenham this Saturday
Roberto De Zerbi’s men are sixth in the Premier League and tussling with Tottenham and Man United for fourth place and qualification to the Champions League.
Man United are currently fourth and Tottenham are fifth, four points above Albion but the Seagulls do have two games in hand on the North London club. Three points on Saturday would seriously dent Tottenham’s chances, who have struggled to perform at a consistently high level and are without a manager after Antonio Conte’s exit.
Brighton, who beat Bournemouth 2-0 last Tuesday, do not have the riches on offer at Spurs but they look a far more settled unit of late and have a style and the players more than capable of hurting the hosts.
Albion have a good track record on the road this season but will arrive at Tottenham with a few injury concerns. Here, Sussex World takes a look at De Zerbi’s likely starting XI and who is struggling for full fitness.