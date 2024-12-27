Brighton's starting XI vs Brentford predicted as £50m duo drop out

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 27th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 10:44 GMT
All the latest team news ahead of Brighton’s festive Premier League clash against Brentford at the Amex Stadium

Fabian Hurzeler had an extra day to finalise his Brighton XI for tomorrow's visit of Brentford. There were eight Boxing Day fixtures in the English top flight yesterday, with Brighton vs Brentford one of two Premier League fixtures today, December 27.

The Seagulls, who were 10th in the table at the start of Boxing Day, will be determined to return to winning ways after their 1-1 draw at West Ham on December 21. Brighton do have injury concerns to £25m midfielder Mats Wieffer who hobbled off in the second half at the London Stadium, just minutes after scoring his first goal for Brighton following his summer move from Feyenoord. Jan Paul van Hecke will also be assessed after he sustained a head injury in the first half of the draw at West Ham. Hurzeler must also decide if Brajan Gruda will keep his place in the starting XI after the German made his full Premier League debut at the Hammers.

Here's how Brighton could line up to face Brentford...

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has a number of selection dilemmas ahead of Brentford

1.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has a number of selection dilemmas ahead of Brentford Photo: DARREN STAPLES

The Netherlands international is Fabian Hurzeler's established No 1 and will be between the sticks against Brentford.

2. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Netherlands international is Fabian Hurzeler's established No 1 and will be between the sticks against Brentford. Photo: Paul Hazlewood

The experienced defender is back to fitness and will likely start ahead of Tariq Lamptey.

3. Joel Veltman - RB

The experienced defender is back to fitness and will likely start ahead of Tariq Lamptey. Photo: Paul Hazlewood

The centre-back sustained a head injury against West Ham but is expected to feature against Brentford.

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

The centre-back sustained a head injury against West Ham but is expected to feature against Brentford. Photo: Paul Hazlewood

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonBrentfordPremier LeagueFabian HurzelerSeagullsAmex StadiumWest Ham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice