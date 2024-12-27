Brighton's starting XI vs Brentford predicted as £50m duo drop out

The Seagulls, who were 10th in the table at the start of Boxing Day, will be determined to return to winning ways after their 1-1 draw at West Ham on December 21. Brighton do have injury concerns to £25m midfielder Mats Wieffer who hobbled off in the second half at the London Stadium, just minutes after scoring his first goal for Brighton following his summer move from Feyenoord. Jan Paul van Hecke will also be assessed after he sustained a head injury in the first half of the draw at West Ham. Hurzeler must also decide if Brajan Gruda will keep his place in the starting XI after the German made his full Premier League debut at the Hammers.