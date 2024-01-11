Brighton's stunning starting XI if January transfer rumours are true - including 'breath-taking' new arrival

All the latest transfer news and gossip from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion – who are currently warm weather training in Dubai – are expected to do business this January transfer window as they prepare for the second half of the season.

The head coach Roberto De Zerbi previously said he was keen to add three or four new additions this month as they battle to challenge in the knockout stages of the Europa League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Numerous injuries have limited De Zerbi’s options this campaign but a number of the walking wounded are expected to return next month, which should help ease some of the issues the Italian has faced.

However new players are still expected to arrive and, as with all teams this time year, plenty of players have been linked with joining the Seagulls.

Here’s Brighton’s stunning starting XI if the January transfer rumours are true - including a 'breath-taking' new arrival...

1 . Jason Steele - GK Nipped ahead of Bart Verbruggen in the pecking order and seems to be De Zerbi's most trusted and reliable No 1. Photo: BEN STANSALL

2 . Jan Paul van Hecke - D What a season the Netherlands defender has had so far and a huge role to play in the second half of the campaign Photo: DARREN STAPLES

3 . Lewis Dunk - D The skipper remains Albion's best and most important player. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo