Last summer was a pinch ypursef moment for many Brighton fans as the Seagulls were the highest net spemders in the previous transfer window.

Albion invested more than £200m as they recruited the likes of Georginio Rutter for a club record £40m from Leeds United and Yankuba Minteh for around £30m from Newcastle United.

Never before had Brighton spent so much on players in a short space of time as they gave their new head coach Fabian Hurzeler the best chance of success.

Injuires and adapting to life in the Premier League has proved challenging for some of the additions but the Seagulls are sixth in the table as we pause for the latest international break.

Here's we take a look at how the expensive new recruits have rated out 10 so far..

1 . Amario Cozier-Duberry 5-10 The winger signed a four-year contract on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal last summer. The 19-year-old looks one for the future and will hope to gain experience while on loan with Blackburn in the Championship this term. So far he's yet to start but has made five appearances from the bench. Photo: Masashi Hara

2 . Malick Yalcouyé 7-10 Brighton snapped up the highly talented young midfielder from IFK Göteborg for around £7m on contract until June 2029. He featured in pre-season in Japan and has been loaned to Sturm Graz, where he has made four appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga with one goal and two assists. He's also had two outing in their Champions League campaign. Photo: ERWIN SCHERIAU

3 . Ibrahim Osman 5-10 Brighton paid £16m to sign the Ghanaian from FC Nordsjalland on contract until June 2029. The 19-year-old featured in pre-season in Japan but then sealed a season loan to Feyenoord, where he is yet to score or assist from five appearances. Photo: Pedro Salado