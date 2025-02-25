Brighton's top January signing 'impacts' ahead of Bournemouth and Newcastle

Brighton’s Paraguay international is pushing for his first start

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is impressed by January signing Diego Gomez ahead of key matches against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Gomez arrived from Inter Miami last month on a four-year deal for around £12m. The Paraguay midfielder has so far made Premier League substitute appearances against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Southampton and also featured for 23 minutes in the FA Cup fourth-round 2-1 win against Chelsea.

Gomez, 21, is pushing for his first start at Brighton ahead of tonight’s top-flight match against six-placed Bournemouth and then Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round trip to Newcastle.

"He is pushing, he is pushing hard,” said Hurzeler. “Whenever he came into the game, he had an impact. He influenced the game by his profile and therefore we are happy to have him in the squad.”

Gomez’s Paraguay national team manager, Gustavo Alfaro, is expected to be in attendance at the Amex Stadium tonight and will hope to see his charge in action.

Hurzeler also has the option of fit-again midfielder Mats Wieffer, who returned as a late substitute at Southampton following a knee injury.

The Albion head coach also gave insight on how he uses the data to get the very best from the players available.

"I focus on the data you can influence,” said the German. “By the behaviour of the player and by doing the basic things. “How many high-speed metres you do, how many sprint metres you do.

“How much distance do you cover? How many personal duels do you win? These are all things that the players can influence on the pitch no matter if they have a good day or a bad day.

“These are the basic things I demand from them. You need to understand you have to suffer at some phases of the game, and that you have to sacrifice a lot during the game.

“This starts with the right mindset, with the right attitude. If you think you can only give 99 per cent in the Premier League, that is not good enough.

“We need to push our limits in every game, we need to keep the standards high in every game. Therefore we are doing a process that is positive but still not at the end.”