Brighton's trip to Newcastle gets new kick-off time as BT Sport announces latest broadcast picks

But the Seagulls’ visit to fierce rivals Crystal Palace, and home games against AFC Bournemouth and Fulham, have not been selected for live television coverage and remain unaltered in the fixture list.
Albion’s trip to St James’ Park on Saturday, February 25 will now kick-off at 12.30pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.
But this is subject to neither team making the Carabao Cup final. Both clubs are still in the competition heading into the fourth round.
Most Popular
Brighton and Newcastle have already met in the Premier League this season. The Seagulls and Magpies played out a goalless draw at the Amex in August.