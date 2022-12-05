Brighton's trip to Newcastle gets new kick-off time as BT Sport announces latest broadcast picks

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League trip to Newcastle United in February has been given a new kick-off time.

But the Seagulls’ visit to fierce rivals Crystal Palace, and home games against AFC Bournemouth and Fulham, have not been selected for live television coverage and remain unaltered in the fixture list.

Albion’s trip to St James’ Park on Saturday, February 25 will now kick-off at 12.30pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

But this is subject to neither team making the Carabao Cup final. Both clubs are still in the competition heading into the fourth round.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (L) vies with Brighton's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo (R) during Premier League match at the Amex on August 13, 2022. Picture by Glyn KIRK/AFP

