Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Brighton's trip to Newcastle gets new kick-off time as BT Sport announces latest broadcast picks

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League trip to Newcastle United in February has been given a new kick-off time.

By Matt Pole
30 minutes ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 3:39pm

But the Seagulls’ visit to fierce rivals Crystal Palace, and home games against AFC Bournemouth and Fulham, have not been selected for live television coverage and remain unaltered in the fixture list.

Albion’s trip to St James’ Park on Saturday, February 25 will now kick-off at 12.30pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Hide Ad

But this is subject to neither team making the Carabao Cup final. Both clubs are still in the competition heading into the fourth round.

Most Popular

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (L) vies with Brighton's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo (R) during Premier League match at the Amex on August 13, 2022. Picture by Glyn KIRK/AFP
Hide Ad

Brighton and Newcastle have already met in the Premier League this season. The Seagulls and Magpies played out a goalless draw at the Amex in August.

NewcastleBrightonPremier LeagueBT SportNewcastle United