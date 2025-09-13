Brighton's two major injury blows at Bournemouth explained after first half nightmare

Bournemouth vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Premier League team news

Brighton's first half against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium could not have been much worse.

It started as early as the first minute as midfielder Jack Hinshelwood was forced off with a suspected twisted ankle after tangling with Bournemouth’s Evanilson.

Hinshelwood was in clear discomfort as he was helped off the pitch and Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will hope it’s not too serious. It really didn’t look great though. Sweden international Yasin Ayari, who was unlucky not to start, was quickly thrown into the action.

But Brighton were a little off the pace and Alex Scott gave the home side the lead on 18 minutes with a powerful low effort from the edge of the box. Albion stopper Bart Verbruggen had little chance.

The situation did not improve from there as Maxim De Cuyper, who has been excellent for the Seagulls following his £13m summer arrival, hobbled off on 24 minutes after colliding with the advertising boards. Ferdi Kadioglu was brought on to replace the Belgian left back.

It was a poor first 45 minutes for Brighton and only saving grace was that they were not more than 1-0 behind.

Brighton seemed refreshed after the break and soon drew level as Yankuba Minteh’s cross found Kaoru Mitoma and the Japan international headed home from a tight angle. It was Mitoma’s 25th goal for the Seagulls, six of which have been headers.

But Hurzeler’s men were not sharp enough in possession and the hosts capitalised on 61 minutes. The Seagulls were stretched and Jan Paul van Hecke poor challenge in the box caught Evanilson.

The referee awarded a penalty and Antoine Semenyo made no mistake with a spot kick down the middle.