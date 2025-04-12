'Brilliant' addition to join Brighton this summer as Manchester United exit confirmed

Brighton and Hove Albion will add to their medical department this summer

Manchester United seek replacement as key man heads to Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to add to their medical team this summer as Jim Moxon’s exit from Manchester United was confirmed.

Moxon joined the Red Devils in 2023 having previously worked at Liverpool and Sussex World understands he will team with Albion at the end of this campaign.

Moxon will oversee the treatment for Brighton players on a daily basis with German Florian Pfab set to remain as head of medicine, having joined from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

Moxon could well have his work cut out with the Seagulls as they have been plagued with numerous injury issues this term.

They currently have nine players on the sidelines ahead of today’s Premier League match against Leicester and have had huge problems throughout the season.

Adam Webster (hamstring), Igor Julio (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring) are all ruled out long term and have missed huge chunks of the campaign.

Tariq Lamptey (ankle), Joel Veltman (ankle), Georginio (ankle), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Jason Steele (shoulder) are also sidelined.

"Everyone would understand if I say it’s a frustrating situation,” said Albion head coach Hurzeler to Sussex World. “I always try to be the leader and try to not talk about the problems, I try to find more solutions to them and that’s what we do.

"It's very frustrating for the individual players. It's our responsibility to be there for them, to give them the support they need to do the best rehab.

“Together with my medical staff, together with the physios, with the sports science, they try to give the best for the players.

"Hopefully the new players come back quickly and adapt quickly to the intensity of the Premier League.”

Manchester United are already seeking a replacement. A post on LinkedIn said: "Following the announcement that the brilliant Jim Moxon will be leaving us at the end of the season, we are now recruiting a first-team doctor to join our medical team here at Manchester United.

This is a great opportunity to become part of a world-class team and play a key role in delivering elite medical care to our first-team players."