Brilliant! Amex Stadium concept images show major transformation as Brighton set 2025 date

This coming spring will see the opening of The Terrace, the new fan zone at the American Express Stadium. This will complete the first phase of a further £40m worth of investment in a range of improvements across the site, aimed at enhancing the matchday experience for Albion supporters.

The fan zone will be a pre and post-match sports bar experience, with capacity for up to 1,000 fans in the colder months and the ability to expand outdoors and cater for up to 2000 in warmer months – makes it the biggest in the Premier League.

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said, “I know our fans are looking forward to the opening of the new fan zone and are extremely excited to see these plans come to life. It is another incredibly generous investment by our chairman Tony Bloom.

"The Terrace will provide a brilliant addition to the matchday experience, as a place to meet friends before and after matches, watch live sport in a modern space, and enjoy a wide variety of food and drink offerings.

“We will also be looking to utilise The Terrace for a range of different events and occasions in between matches too, providing a fantastic new venue for fans, the community and visitors to the city to enjoy.

“We will be sharing further details between now and the spring, such as opening times and food offerings, but we will work with the best local Sussex suppliers to provide a great range of options."

Further upgrades at the stadium includes new signage, wayfinding and branding which was installed at the stadium this summer, as part of the ongoing enhancement and "Albionisation" of the stadium.

Phase two will see a new-look and redeveloped club store, spanning across two levels, as it undergoes its first major overhaul since the stadium opened its doors in 2011.A new set of steps, adjacent to the current steps down from the coach park, will be added during the same close season to manage the flow of fans before and after the match, and will open for the 2025/26 season.

Phase three will see an additional 1901 Club area added to the north stand, which will help boost capacity at the Amex to 32,500 and is due to open in time for the 2026/27 season.

The north stand control box will relocate to the north-east corner of the stadium, and the big screen at the north end will be repositioned.

Other works planned will include the introduction of safe standing in the North Stand, taking place in 2025, which the club recently confirmed, and in 2027 the relocation of away supporters into the south-west corner of the Amex.

The club said: “Moving the away fans will create a new home fans area directly behind the goal at the south stand end of the stadium, and this is expected to include an additional safe standing area.”

In addition to the works at the Amex, the club will also be continuing work on plans to secure a permanent site for a new, purpose-built women’s stadium back in the city.

