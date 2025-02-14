'Brilliant from Brighton' - Gary Neville praises Seagulls during Premier League clash against Chelsea
Brighton and Hove Albion faced Chelsea at home on Valentine’s Day (Friday, February 14) in a Premier League fixture.
Love was certainly not in the air for these two sides. Their newfound rivalry stems from a previous manager, staff and players going to the London side, which has caused anger amongst seagulls fans.
Brighton made it back-to-back wins against Chelsea in the space of six days. This time, in the Premier League.
Two goals from Yankuba Minteh and one from a skilful Mitoma move stunned the Blues.
During the game, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville commented on Brighton’s performance.
He said: “It is a brilliant, brilliant first half from Brighton, when you consider where they were in their last Premier League game…
"That front four have caused Chelsea loads of problems and they are a far better unit than that Chelsea front four.”
