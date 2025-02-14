'Brilliant from Brighton' - Gary Neville praises Seagulls during Premier League clash against Chelsea

The former Manchester United man sang Albion’s praises during their stellar performance against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Brighton and Hove Albion faced Chelsea at home on Valentine’s Day (Friday, February 14) in a Premier League fixture.

Love was certainly not in the air for these two sides. Their newfound rivalry stems from a previous manager, staff and players going to the London side, which has caused anger amongst seagulls fans.

Brighton made it back-to-back wins against Chelsea in the space of six days. This time, in the Premier League.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Chelsea FC at Amex Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Two goals from Yankuba Minteh and one from a skilful Mitoma move stunned the Blues.

During the game, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville commented on Brighton’s performance.

He said: “It is a brilliant, brilliant first half from Brighton, when you consider where they were in their last Premier League game…

"That front four have caused Chelsea loads of problems and they are a far better unit than that Chelsea front four.”