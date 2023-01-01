Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard share similar view of Brighton after Arsenal win thriller

Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard – whose goals helped the league leaders beat Brighton 4-2 – shared a similar view of Brighton after a thrilling New Years’ Eve game.

By Sam Morton
30 minutes ago

The Gunners opened up a seven point gap at the top of the Premier League but faced a scare in the second half, despite going three goals up twice in the match.

Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson both found the net, and the former had a second strike disallowed as Arsenal overcame a nervy final third of the game. Click here to see our player ratings.

Hide Ad

Arsenal captain Ødegaard, who showed his class throughout the match and had a goal and a superb assist to his name, said it was a ‘very difficult game’.

Most Popular
Arsenal goal scorers Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah celebrate their team's fourth goal against Brighton at the Amex Stadium. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Hide Ad

“This is a very difficult place to come,” he told reporters at the Amex post-match. “They play great football and make it very difficult with a lot of man-to-man situations.

"They have a lot of technical players with a lot of qualities.”

Hide Ad

Norway international Ødegaard, 24, said Arsenal must learn to improve ‘in some moments’, adding: “We can do better as we made it a little bit too exciting at the end.

"It's about trying to stay calm. It can always be a bit chaos when they score and even more chaos when they score another one.

Hide Ad

"We had to stay calm and keep playing our football. I think we did well after the last goal to stay in the game. Except the goal that was cancelled, I think it was pretty controlled.”

Bukayo Saka, 21, spoke to BBC Match of the Day after the game, praising his teammates for their performance – particularly in the first-half.

Hide Ad

He said: "We know how hard it is to come here against Brighton. For us to be able to play like that and create that many chances – and keep a clean sheet in the first half – we are really happy with that.

"In the second half, we need to do a lot better at controlling the game. We lost a bit of control. We let them score the first one and they had a bit of belief after that. We managed to get the fourth goal and killed things."

Hide Ad

Have you read?: Mikel Arteta not surprised by Brighton fightback after Arsenal suffer scare in thrilling win - 'I've seen it all in this league'

'I don't want to know': Roberto De Zerbi responds to speculation over future of Brighton's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister as transfer window opens

Hide Ad

Roberto De Zerbi makes honest admission about Brighton's performance after 'strange' defeat against Arsenal