Burnley vs Brighton: Lewis Dunk highlights the area Albion must improve ahead of Premier League opener

Albion’s captain expressed how he was itching to get back into training just days into the summer break, and is ready now more than ever to push on to the next level.

“It’s a long summer and after you get your rest and your back in for the first day of preseason, you just want to get going and the games going again. It’s been a good pre-season and the boys have worked hard and we’re ready to go, so I can’t wait for the first game of the season.

“It’s what you love and what you enjoy doing,” said Dunk.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk and head coach Graham Potter have developed a strong bond

This will be Albion fifth consecutive season in the Premier League, and third, under the stewardship of Graham Potter, a man Dunk has a strong relationship with.

“On the training field we have little chats now and again, and I also go into his office once or twice a week just to have a recap, or say something from the boys that needs addressing.

“We’ve got a good relationship, and he’s easy to work with. He makes you feel comfortable and he’s a top manager.”

Despite a 16th placed finish last season, the Seagulls grew a large number of admirers thanks to their free-flowing style of play.

However, Dunk explained how the squad need to turn performances into results if they’re to reach the next level.

“If we perform as well as we did last year, it’s just learning how to convert those performances into results and points. Last year, everyone from the outside was saying ‘they should be higher than they are’ but we weren’t for a reason,” the 29-year-old explained.

“You don’t always get what you deserve in football and that’s the hard thing about it, so we need to learn how to convert good performances into wins and when we’re losing into draws.

That’s going to be the tough ask for us and we’ve got to make sure we do it as quickly as we can and learn that.”

After the Burnely opener, Albion’s first home match will be against Watford. Dunk will lead the team out to a capacity Amex crowd for the first time in 18 months.