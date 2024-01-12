'Caicedo was telling me' - Mauricio Pochettino makes bizarre Brighton claim after Chelsea beaten by Middlesbrough

Mauricio Pochettino has caused a stir with an inaccurate comment made about Brighton after Chelsea were beaten by Middlesbrough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A goal from Hayden Hackney secured a 1-0 victory for Championship side Middlesbrough against Chelsea, in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday (January 9).

The surprise defeat was a topic of conversation during Pochettino’s press conference today (Friday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chelsea manager made a bizarre, inaccurate comment when recounting a conversation with midfielder Moises Caicedo, who moved from Brighton to West London in the summer.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino made a bizarre, inaccurate comment when recounting a conversation with midfielder Moises Caicedo, who moved from Brighton to West London in the summer. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Caicedo was telling me his Brighton lost there [Riverside Stadium] last season,” Pochettino said.

"Many Premier League teams when they play there do lose. But we are still alive and will fight again to be in the final when at Stamford Bridge."

This Argentine’s claim has caused some confusion on social media as Albion, in fact, thrashed Middlesbrough 5-1 in their one and only game at the Riverside Stadium last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad