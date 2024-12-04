'Calm down' – Fabian Hurzeler disagrees with Solly March on Premier League return date

Brighton winger closing in on a long-awaited return

Fabian Hurzeler continues to take a cautious approach with Brighton winger Solly March following his year-long absence.

March sustained an ACL injury during a 2-1 loss at Manchester City in October 2023 and has not featured since.

The 30-year-old has now returned to first team training and has also played minutes for the under-21s.

March himself declared he is fit and ready to return to Premier League action but Hurzeler and the medical department feel he needs more time.

"So, he said to me yesterday, 'Gaffer, I'm ready. I want to play',” Hurzeler said ahead of Brighton’s Thursday night clash at Fulham.

"But I think it is important that we calm him down. There will be time to prepare him for the Premier League.

"I think after a long time it is helpful that we go step by step and that we don't go two steps at a time.

"We feel we have to say this to him as he has to improve his condition and his physical shape to be fully ready for the Premier League."

March face stiff competition for a place in the team. Since his injury, Brighton have spent more than £200m on fresh talent with the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Ferdi Kadioglu, Brajan Gruda and Simon Adingra all capable of operating in March’s favoured right flank position.

The return of March is however a huge boost for all at Brighton and the Sussex born player will hope to get some game time around the hectic festive fixture period.