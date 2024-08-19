Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton welcome Crawley to the Amex Stadium for the second round of the Carabao Cup

The Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crawley Town Carabao Cup Sussex derby at the Amex Stadium has been confirmed for Tuesday, August 27 – 7.45pm kick-off.

The round two clash between the Premier League club and the League One outfit will be eagerly anticipated by Sussex fans as Scott Lindsey’s in-form team look to cause an upset against their big-spending neighbours. Crawley will have an allocation of 3,180 tickets.

Crawley have made a fine start to life in League One this season with wins against Blackpool and Cambridge United. They advanced to the second round of the Carabao thanks to their roller-coaster 4-2 victory against Lindsey’s former club Swindon Town last week.

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler will welcome Crawley Town to the Amex Stadium on August 27 for a Carabao Cup second round clash

Lindsey said: “I text to Crofty (Albion coach Andrew Crofts) straight away actually after the draw. So we had a bit of banter on the on the text messaging last night but I'm really pleased with a draw.

"It is local so we don’t have far to travel, and my mind goes straight into the preparation of that. What does it look like? Would we have preparation here? Would it work that way? My mind starts racing towards the preparation to that, but I think it's a great tie for us, playing at an unbelievable stadium and it's local.”

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton are also in decent form and started their new Premier League season with a 3-0 win at Everton last Saturday. The Crawley game will be sandwiched in-between their Premier League fixtures against Manchester United at the Amex this Saturday and their away trip to Arsenal on August 31.