Carabao Cup: Fabian Hurzeler’s predicted Brighton XI vs Wolves as Georginio Rutter and Evan Ferguson decision made

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:22 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 12:19 GMT
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Carabao Cup third round clash

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will likely make a number of changes for this Wednesday night's Carabao Cup clash with Wolves at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls, who drew 0-0 in the Premier League with a determined Ipswich Town last Saturday, will look to advance into the fourth round against Gary O'Neil's Wolves team, who are yet to win in the league this term.

Brighton advanced to the third round last month thanks to their fiery 4-0 win against Sussex neighbours Crawley Town, while Wolves beat Burnley 2-0 in the second round.

Hurzeler will look to juggle injuries and fatigue for this one, which could well see a possible first start of the season for Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson as Georginio Rutter is cup-tied. Brajan Gruda could also make his first appearance since joining for £25m from Mainz.

Here's how Brighton could line-up against Wolves at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night (7.45pm).

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler is set to make numerous changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Wolves

1.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler is set to make numerous changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Wolves Photo: Mike Hewitt

The experienced stopper could return between the sticks for this once as regular Premier League stopper Bart Verbruggen will likely be rested ahead of Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest

2. Jason Steele - GK

The experienced stopper could return between the sticks for this once as regular Premier League stopper Bart Verbruggen will likely be rested ahead of Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest Photo: Mike Hewitt

The flying full back played in the previous round against Crawley and could play Wednesday against Wolves. The former Chelsea man is yet to feature in the PL.

3. Tariq Lamptey - RB

The flying full back played in the previous round against Crawley and could play Wednesday against Wolves. The former Chelsea man is yet to feature in the PL. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Has dropped down the pecking order since the emergence of Van Hecke but Webster remains a vital part of Albion's squad

4. Adam Webster - CB

Has dropped down the pecking order since the emergence of Van Hecke but Webster remains a vital part of Albion's squad Photo: Mike Hewitt

