Carabao Cup: Fabian Hurzeler’s predicted Brighton XI vs Wolves as Georginio Rutter and Evan Ferguson decision made

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will likely make a number of changes for this Wednesday night's Carabao Cup clash with Wolves at the Amex Stadium.
The Seagulls, who drew 0-0 in the Premier League with a determined Ipswich Town last Saturday, will look to advance into the fourth round against Gary O'Neil's Wolves team, who are yet to win in the league this term.
Brighton advanced to the third round last month thanks to their fiery 4-0 win against Sussex neighbours Crawley Town, while Wolves beat Burnley 2-0 in the second round.
Hurzeler will look to juggle injuries and fatigue for this one, which could well see a possible first start of the season for Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson as Georginio Rutter is cup-tied. Brajan Gruda could also make his first appearance since joining for £25m from Mainz.
Here's how Brighton could line-up against Wolves at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night (7.45pm).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.