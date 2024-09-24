Carabao Cup fourth round draw details confirmed: Brighton and Chelsea ball number latest amid Newcastle United decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Carabao Cup third round continues this week as a number of Premier League teams look to seal their spot in the next stage of the competition.

Brighton have already advanced thanks to last week’s topsy-turvy 3-2 win against Premier League rivals Wolves at the Amex Stadium. Fabian Hurzeler’s team remain unbeaten so far this season and can rest-up this week ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be Carabao action tonight as they welcome League Two Barrow, while Manchester City host Watford, Leicester travel to Walsall and Aston Villa are at Wycombe Wanderers.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match against Wolves at the Amex Stadium last week

A further two matches of round three take place on Wednesday and will see Arsenal at home to Bolton Wanderers and Liverpool host West Ham.

What happened with AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle: The Carabao Cup tie between AFC Wimbledon and Newcastle has been switched to St James’ Park on October 1 after the London club’s stadium was affected by flooding.

The third-round match was due to be played at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Tuesday night but will now be played in the north east seven days later.

“Following an agreement between both clubs and subsequent approval from the management committee of the competition, the fixture will now be reversed and will take place a week later at St James’ Park,” an EFL statement said.

When is the fourth round draw? It is due to take place on Wednesday, September 25 at the end of Liverpool’s third round clash with West Ham, which is an 8pm kick-off at Anfield. It will be screened on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

What are the ball numbers to look out for? The ball numbers are set to be confirmed on the morning of Wednesday, September 25 – prior to the evening’s draw.

Fourth round fixture dates: Allties will be played on the week of Monday, October 28, 2024.