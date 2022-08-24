Carabao Cup full third round draw - Brighton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Leeds and Chelsea fixtures revealed

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion will face arsenal after their win at Forest Green Rovers

Manchester City face Chelsea and Manchester United will host Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The two ties were among the highlights of an appealing draw for the next stage of the competition featuring seven all-Premier League ties.

Arsenal v Brighton, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham and Wolves v Leeds were also among the stand-out games, with holders Liverpool drawn at home to League One Derby.

Everton will travel to Bournemouth and Newcastle, who saw off League Two Tranmere on Wednesday, will host Crystal Palace in the other all top-flight encounters.

West Ham were handed a testing home tie against Blackburn with League Two Crawley’s reward for knocking out Fulham being a trip to Burnley.

Leicester will face Newport of League Two while Southampton will host Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford tackle Gillingham.

The other ties were Bristol City v Lincoln, Stevenage v Charlton and MK Dons v Morecambe.

The third-round ties will take place from 8-10 November.

Full draw:

Leicester v Newport County

West Ham v Blackburn

Wolves v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Everton

Liverpool v Derby

Burnley v Crawley

Bristol City v Lincoln

Manchester City v Chelsea

Stevenage v Charlton

MK Dons v Morecambe

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal v Brighton