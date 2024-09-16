Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Carabao Cup third round tie with Wolves

Brighton will be without their record signing Georginio Rutter for the Carabao Cup third round tie against Wolves at the Amex Stadium this Wednesday.

Rutter, 22, signed for Brighton from Leeds United for £40m during the summer transfer window and made his debut for the Seagulls as a late second half substitute during the 1-1 Premier League draw at Arsenal.

The French striker then made his home debut and his first start in a Brighton shirt during the 0-0 draw against Ipswich Town at the Amex last Saturday. Rutter delivered a solid performance against the Tractor Boys and was denied a first goal for the club when a first half effort from the edge of the box was well-saved by visiting keeper Arijanet Muric. One of many fines saves made by the Ipswich keeper that day.

Brighton's £40m summer signing Georginio Rutter is cup-tied for the Carabao Cup clash against Wolves

“Everybody gave me a warm welcome here,” said Rutter after his home debut. “I try to be positive and have a good adaptation for me. It is Premier League, a different intensity. I try to do my best in training and on the pitch as well. If he (Fabian Huerzeler) is happy, I’m happy. I think he gave me big confidence and I try to do my best for him and the club.”

Rutter though is unable to play any part of Brighton’s midweek Carabao Cup clash with Wolves as the French striker is cup-tied. The former Leeds man featured for Daniel Farke’s Whites in the first round of the competition as he came on as a 63rd minute substitute during their 3-0 home loss to Middlesbrough.

Rutter will hope to be back in Premier League action for Hurzeler’s Brighton this Sunday against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium. Albion’s German head coach is expected to make a number of changes for the Wednesday night showdown with striker Evan Ferguson tipped to make his first start of the season.

There could also be rare starts for defenders Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Igor Julio and Pervis Estupinan and a return from injury for midfielder Mats Wieffer. New signing Brajan Gruda could make his debut and Ferdi Kadıoğlu, who impressed from the bench against Ipswich, is expected t make a first start.