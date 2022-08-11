Carabao Cup second round draw details revealed as Brighton, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Fulham and Southampton enter the competition

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will lead his team into Carabao Cup action

Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn away to League One outfit Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Albion are one of 13 Premier League clubs – not competing in European competitions – that enter the competition at this stage.

Forest Green progressed from the first round having beaten Leyton Orient 2-0.

The second round fixtures are set to be played on the week commencing August 22 – a fixture date and kick-off time will be confirmed shortly.

The competition is regionalised into southern and northern sections for the first two rounds.

Southern section draw in full: Stevenage v Peterborough United, Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth, Newport County v Portsmouth, Oxford United v Crystal Palace, Watford v Milton Keynes Dons, Colchester United v Brentford, Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City, Walsall v Charlton Athletic, Crawley Town v Fulham, Cambridge United v Southampton, Gillingham v Exeter City, Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion.