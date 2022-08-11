Carabao Cup second round draw: Why Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Man United, Man City and West Ham are not included

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were some tricky draws pulled out of the hat for many Premier League clubs yesterday – with Brighton facing a testing trip to League One outfit Forest Green Rovers.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa will travel to Bolton Wanderers of the third tier and Newcastle United are at Tranmere Rovers.

Oxford United will welcome Crystal Palace and Premier League Fulham will make the trip to Crawley Town.

Liverpool players celebrate victory in the Carabao Cup last season after beating Chelsea in the final at Wembley

The draw is regionalised at this stage and is split into north and south until the third round.

There are 13 Premier League clubs in the draw at this stage, with teams competing in European competitions – Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham – not entering until the third round.

Here’s the complete draw for the second round, with ties due to be played week commencing August 22:

Northern section: Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa, Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End,

Leeds United v Barnsley, Fleetwood Town v Everton, Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale, Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United, Rotherham United v Morecambe, Barrow v Lincoln City, Stockport County v Leicester City, Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers, Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest, Shrewsbury Town v Burnley.

Southern section: Stevenage v Peterborough United, Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth, Newport County v Portsmouth, Oxford United v Crystal Palace, Watford v Milton Keynes Dons, Colchester United v Brentford, Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City,