Carabao Cup third round draw - Brighton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea fixtures revealed
Brighton and Hove Albion have a tricky test in the third round of the Carabao Cup following their 3-0 win against Forest Green Rovers tonight
Albion advanced safely from their second round tie at the New Lawn on Wednesday thanks to goals from Deniz Undav, Steven Alzate and Evan Ferguson.
The third round draw was made after the final whistle and Graham Potter’s Brighton were drawn to face Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Crawley Town, who beat top flight club Fulham last night, where drawn away at Championship outfit Burnley.
The draw for the third round later threw up some appealing ties with the highlights including Manchester City facing Chelsea and Manchester United hosting Aston Villa.
Those games were among seven all-Premier League ties.
Arsenal v Brighton, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham and Wolves v Leeds also stood out, with holders Liverpool drawn at home to League One Derby.