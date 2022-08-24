Carabao Cup third round draw - Brighton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea fixtures revealed

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steven Alzate was on target at Forest Green Rovers

Albion advanced safely from their second round tie at the New Lawn on Wednesday thanks to goals from Deniz Undav, Steven Alzate and Evan Ferguson.

The third round draw was made after the final whistle and Graham Potter’s Brighton were drawn to face Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Crawley Town, who beat top flight club Fulham last night, where drawn away at Championship outfit Burnley.

The draw for the third round later threw up some appealing ties with the highlights including Manchester City facing Chelsea and Manchester United hosting Aston Villa.

Those games were among seven all-Premier League ties.