Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest League Cup details for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion are in the hat for tonight’s Carabao Cup third round draw.

Brighton booked a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-0 home victory over League one Crawley in the first competitive game between the sides since 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Lindsey’s Red Devils put up a brave fight and gave a fine account of themselves against a much-changed Seagulls side.

Fabian Hurzeler and Brighton enter the third round of the Carabao Cup

Goals from Simon Adingra and Jeremy Sarmiento put Brighton in charge, and they scored twice more in the space of two minutes through Adam Webster and Mark O’Mahony before Crawley substitute Jack Roles was shown a straight red card in the last minute. The match for the Seagulls was marred as Matt O’Riley’s injury as his evening lasted just 10 minutes as he limped off following a crunching tackle from the unpunished Jay Williams.

There were 13 Premier League teams that contested the second round stage. The remaining seven, who are competing in Europe, will enter in the third round.

The third round draw will be shown live on Sky Sports at around 10.15pm, following Nottingham Forest’s clash with Newcastle United at the City Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ball numbers: 1. Arsenal 2. Aston Villa 3. Barnsley 4. Barrow 5. Blackpool 6. Bolton Wanderers 7. Brighton 8. Chelsea 9. Coventry City 10. Crystal Palace 11. Everton,

12. Fleetwood Town 13. Fulham 14. Leicester City 15. Leyton Orient 16. Liverpool 17. Manchester City 18. Manchester United 19. Preston North End 20. Queens Park Rangers,

21. Sheffield Wednesday, 22. Stoke City 23. Tottenham Hotspur, 24. Walsall, 25. Watford, 26. AFC Wimbledon or Ipswich Town, 27. Cardiff City or Southampton, 28.

Colchester United or Brentford, 29. Nottingham Forest or Newcastle United, 30. Swansea City or Wycombe Wanderers, 31. West Ham or Bournemouth, 32. Wolves or Burnley.

Carabao Cup third round dates will be staggered the weeks commencing September 16 and September 23.