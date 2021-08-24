Cardiff vs Brighton: What time does Carabao Cup clash kick-off, how to follow live, Neal Maupay injury latest?

Graham Potter will rotate his squad tonight in Cardiff

Neal Maupay will miss out tonight but could be fit for Brighton’s Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday, manager Graham Potter has said.

The Frenchman, who has scored in both of the Seagulls’ games in a winning start to the season, suffered a shoulder injury against Watford last weekend.

The 25-year-old did not appear for the second half of the 2-0 victory at the Amex Stadium after landing awkwardly following a challenge with Oghenekaro Etebo.

What Graham Potter said

“It’s positive. He is away from pain at the moment.

“It doesn’t require surgery or anything like that, it’s about seeing how he responds to contact. He seems quite fine. He has got an outside chance for the weekend.

“I said after the game we were hopeful it would be days rather than weeks and it looks like it is going to be that.”

Another player to have caught the eye for Potter’s men this term is midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Potter, a former Swansea manager, is likely to make a number of changes for the midweek trip to south Wales.

They will face another unbeaten side with Cardiff having won two and drawn two in the Sky Bet Championship as well as seeing off Sutton in the previous round.

Potter on McCarthy

“Mick McCarthy has done a good job there, he’s a very experienced manager. They play to their strengths well and they have got some dangerous players. It will be a really tough game.

“We have to balance everything. We have had a disrupted pre-season. The boys have done fantastic to achieve what they have in the first two matches but playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday is a challenge at this stage and you’ve got a squad that would benefit from a game.

“We’ll want to try to win the game as normal but we will be making some changes, of course.”

Potter on chance for youngsters

“I am really excited to see some of our younger players in action. The game itself is going to be really tough, but that’s what you want so you can see where they’re at. It’ll be different in many ways to what they’re used to so it’s how they adapt.

“This game is an opportunity for those young players to take another step in their career by experiencing a tough game against Championship opposition, which is something a few of them won’t have done before.

What time is kick-off?

7.45pm on Tuesday, August 24.

Can I watch on TV?