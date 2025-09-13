All the Brighton team news from their Premier League clash at Bournemouth

Carlos Baleba was a notable absentee from their starting XI to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cameroon international had started the first three matches of Brighton’s Premier League campaign against Fulham, Everton and Manchester City.

He has however been substituted in each match and is yet to complete 90 minutes for the Seagulls this term.

He played 90 minutes for Cameroon during the international break as his team lost their World Cup qualifier in Cape Verde 1-0.

“There was a lot of noise around him during the summer,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World ahead of the Bournemouth clash.

“His development in the last season was [up], so in every development from a young player there will be waves, so it can't always be linear.

“Maybe in this wave he is at the moment, and therefore we need to give him the support.

“We need to give him also the right advice on how to deal with this situation, because it's a new situation for him and he demands a lot from himself.

“He always wants to play perfect, he always wants to do special things, but in these moments it's very important to focus just on the basics.

“To focus on the things you can influence, and that's what we try to work with him, what we try to give him the right advice in that case.

“Then I'm sure he will be back in his shape as soon as possible, as quickly as possible, but it's very important that we don't put too much pressure on him, because I think that's not the right thing to work with these kind of players.”

James Hinshelwood and the experienced James Milner form the defensive midfield barrier for the Seagulls at the Vitality. It’s Milner’s first start of the Premier League season.

Georginio also returns to the starting XI and he plays the No 10 role, just behind Danny Welbeck.

Joel Veltman keeps his spot at right back as Mats Wieffer remains sidelined with a knee injury and Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas makes the bench for the first time this season.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Milner, Hinshelwood; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Gruda, Tzimas, Watson, Baleba, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Ayari, Coppola.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Hill, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson.

Subs: Dannis, Araujo, Cook, Soler, Gannon-Doak, Kluivert, Jimenez, Adli, Kroupi.