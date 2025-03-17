Well known Brighton fans cheering on the Seagulls

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to go from strength to strength in the Premier League – and so does their celebrity fan base.

Albion are seventh in the Premier League following their 2-2 draw at Manchester City and remain in contention for Champions League qualification.

It’s been an intriguing first season in charge for German head coach Fabian Hurzeler, who this week revealed he has taken up boxing after a motivational chat with Brighton’s WBO Global Champion Harlem Eubank.

Harlem Eubank holds his IBF Inter-continental welterweight and WBO global champion belts at the Amex Stadium

Eubank is a former Brighton youth team player and one day hopes to fight for a world title at the Amex Stadium. Eubank will no doubt be cheering Hurzeler and Brighton on as they push for Europe and also the FA Cup, where they take on Nottingham Forest later this month in a quarter-final clash.

Here’s 14 celebrity Brighton fans:

Rag 'n' Bone Man - musician: The Sussex singer born in Uckfield is a Brighton fan – he's only human after all. Known for his baritone voice he won the Brit Award for Best British Single, with Human in 2018.

Jules Breach - presenter: The sports broadcaster for BT Sport and Premier League fanzone was born in Brighton and lived also in Mauritius and Jamaica. She studied at Sussex University and Brighton Journalist Works. A big Brighton fan.

Fat Boy Slim - Musician: The 60-year-old musician and DJ Cook is a 12 per cent shareholder of Brighton & Hove Albion, the football club he has supported since moving to Brighton in the late 1980s. They've come a long way together.

Marcus Smith - rugby: England's brilliant fly-half was born in the Philippines and was educated at Brighton College. Plays his club rugby for Harlequins and was in Six Nations against for England against Wales yesterday.

Mark Williams - actor: The Fast Show, Harry Potter actor is from Bromsgrove but is said to be a keen Brighton fan. You ain't seen me!

Des Lynam - ex-presenter: Des was the face of BBC football for many years. The Worthing presenter and broadcaster was known for his smooth style on camera has been an Albion fan since before the Withdean days

Royal Blood - musicians: The English rock duo formed in Worthing in 2011. The current lineup consists of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher and are said to be avid Brighton fans, who dream of one day performing at the Amex

Joe Marler - rugby: The retired England rugby ace was born in Eastbourne and is a well-known Brighton fan. A colourful character and an excellent rugby career with Harlequins and England.

Jamie Theakston - presenter: From Cuckfield, West Sussex the Heart Radio and TV presenter is known to be a Brighton fan. Studied at Lancing College before embarking on his broadcasting career.

Jon Snow - presenter: The journalist and television presenter is from Ardingly and is said to be a Brighton fan. He is best known as the longest-running presenter of Channel 4 News, which he presented from 1989 to 2021.

Ralph Brown - actor: He lives in New York City and is a lifelong fan of Brighton and Hove Albion. Among numerous roles, he played Danny the drug dealer in Withnail & I and was Dil's boyfriend Dave in the Academy Award-winning film The Crying Game.

Harlem Eubank - boxer: Represented Brighton in the youth ranks but turned his hand to boxing. Harlem's uncle is former world champ and Brighton celebrity Chris Eubank Sr.

Rob Kazinsky - actor: The former EastEnders and True Blood actor was born in Haywards Heath and is a Brighton fan. He also landed a role in a Star Trek movie, where he told fans he's very excited to film with Hollywood A-lister Michelle Yeoh.