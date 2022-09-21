'Certain type' – Tony Bloom issues January transfer plan for new Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom's strategic approach in the transfer market has helped Albion to fourth in the Premier League

Albion have had much success over the last few seasons by snapping up talented youngsters from around the world and allowing them to develop under head coach Graham Potter.

The likes of Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella have all been sold on for healthy profits, while Alexis Mac Allister, Leo Trossard, Moises Caicedo and Tariq Lamptey continue to thrive in the first team.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion's strategy has been to combine this with experienced professionals such as Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Joel Veltman and Lewis Dunk – and chairman Tony Bloom sees no reason for this to change under De Zerbi.

"I don’t think it’s going to change at all," said Bloom when asked what his plan is for the January window. "It doesn’t mean that we don’t do things in January and with Roberto coming in, as we have talked about, there are similarities with the way Graham does things.