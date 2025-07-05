'Champions League level' - Brighton confirm £17m deal as Manchester United transfer opens up

The arrival of left back Maxim De Cuyper could pave the way for Pervis Estupinan’s exit

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have signed left sided defender Maxim De Cuyper from Belgian side Club Brugge for a fee believed to be around £17m.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract until June 2030 and will link up with his new teammates for the start of pre-season training this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men’s first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “Maxim is a creative left-back who has great experience at Champions League level as well as in the domestic league.

Maxim De Cuyper has agreed a five-year deal with Brighton

“He has a great reputation for creativity and has shown his ability across different positions, although we primarily see him challenging for a left-back spot with us.

“Maxim arrives having won the league and cup in recent years with Brugge, so it’s great that despite his young age, he clearly has a winner’s mentality. We’re excited to work with him.”

Maxim came through the youth ranks with Brugge, making his professional debut in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the last 32 of the Europa League in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A successful two-year loan with fellow Belgian side KVC Westerlo from 2021-23 – in which they were promoted to the Jupiler Pro League – would follow, before he returned to Brugge to cement his place in the starting 11.

Brugge won the league title in 2023/24 when they also reached the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals that campaign; and they followed this up by winning the Belgian Cup last season.

Maxim’s domestic form was rewarded with his senior debut for Belgium in a 2-0 win against Montenegro in June 2024.

He has since won ten caps, scoring three goals, having also represented his country at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United eye Pervis Estupinan

The deal should allow Brighton’s Ecuadorian left back Pervis Estupinan to leave this summer.

Estupinan reportedly told the club he wants to exit this transfer window and is currently assessing his options.

The 27-year-old left back has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United as head coach Ruben Amorim looks to improve his defensive ranks.

"The club know that I would like to grow,” said Estupinan to South American media. “The club have given me this bit of freedom to be able to make a decision. Now we will try to see better what is on the table and to see where we can go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United could make sense for Estupinan as Luke Shaw’s fitness remains a concern and Patrick Dorgu is quite inexperienced at Premier League level.

Estupinan has made 104 appearances with five goals and 14 assists for Brighton. He is contracted with the Seagulls until 2027 and has a guide price of £30m.

AC Milan and Tottenham have also been credited with interest this summer.

The former Watford man joined Brighton for around £15m from Villarreal in 2022 as a replacement for Marc Cucurella, who joined Chelsea from Brighton for £63m.

For your next Albion read: Brighton transfers 2025: Former Arsenal man drops down to League One after Blackburn troubles