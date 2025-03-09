Champions League qualification: State of play for Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle after Joao Pedro's late twist

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 9th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

The race for the Champions League is taking shape

Joao Pedro scored a stoppage-time penalty as Brighton finally beat Fulham in the Premier League at the 10th attempt, securing a 2-1 win.

Albion looked set to be frustrated by the Cottagers once again, having never beaten them in nine previous attempts.

But Pedro’s spot-kick at the death settled the battle of the European hopefuls in Brighton’s favour and moved them up to sixth, just a point behind Manchester City in fourth.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with team mates after the final whistle against FulhamJoao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with team mates after the final whistle against Fulham
Raul Jimenez’s opener for Fulham had earlier been cancelled out by Jan Paul van Hecke’s towering header in the first half.

Champions League qualification will likely go down to fifth in the Premier League this term and Brighton – who have won their last six matches in all-competitions are well in the mix. Liverpool and Arsenal look certain of qualification.

Champions League chasers

Nottingham Forest - third: Callum Hudson Odoi's late winner against Mancheser was huge for their Champions League aspirations. Forest are third with 51 points from 28 matches. Next PL match: Ipswich Town (a).

Manchester City - fourth: Pep Guardiola's team are wobbling but remain fourth with 47 points and in the chase for the CL. Next PL match: Brighton (h).

Chelsea - fifth: The Blues currently hold the fifth placed position with 46 points - the same Brighton. Chelsea have a much better goal diifference than Brighton (16) and also have a game in hand. Next PL match: Leicester (h) Sunday at 2pm.

Brighon - sixth: Joao Pedro's late winner against Fulham took them to 46 points and keeps the pressure on Chelsea and Man City. Next PL match: Manchester City (a).

Aston Villa - seventh: Unai Emery's seventh placed team have a point less than Brighton but have played a game more. The secured a late win at Brentford last night thanks to Ollie Watkins' strike. Next PL match Brighton (a).

Newcastle - eighth: The Magpies are in the chase with 45 points - just two below Brighton. Eddie Howe's men also have a game in hand on the Seagulls. Next PL match West Ham (a) on Monday night.

Fabian Hurzeler’s view

"We are pleased for every Premier League game because especially to get the wins out of these games is so tough. We have to understand why we are in this situation and exactly these things we have to continue doing and bringing ourselves individually and as a team on the next level.

“We have to be happy about the situation we have at the moment. We have to enjoy it today and tomorrow and then we have to focus on the next challenge because there will be another tough challenge ahead of us against City and therefore we have to keep working, keep doing the hard work.”

