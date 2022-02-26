Change for Brighton star Jakub Moder as Poland FA and Robert Lewandowski issue Russia World Cup play-off statement

Moder and the Poland national team were due to face Russia in Moscow on March 24 in a play-off semi-final for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza said on Twitter on Saturday that Poland will boycott the match following Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine.

The match comes under Path B of the European qualifying play-offs for the World Cup, with the winners due to play Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place in the tournament.

Jakub Moder is part of the Poland team refusing to play Russia next month

The wording of the tweet from Kulesza was also reiterated in a statement obtained by The Athletic, which read: “No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia.

“This is the only right decision. We are in talks with the federations of Sweden and the Czech Republic to bring forward a common position to FIFA.”

Moder's international teammate and Poland's star striker Robert Lewandowski has backed the Polish Football Association’s decision.

Retweeting a post from Kulesza, striker Lewandowski wrote: “It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues.

“Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening.”