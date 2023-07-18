Brighton and Hove Albion look set to miss out on signing a bright midfield talent – with Premier League rivals Chelsea poised to swoop

Chelsea look set to beat Wolves, Tottenham and Brighton in the race to sign young Newcastle talent Ollie Harrison.

The England youth international, 15, has made a name for himself at England under-16 and under-18 level and has been linked with moves to Tottenham, Wolves and Brighton.

It's a blow for the academy set-up at Newcastle – led by former Brighton man Dan Ashworth – but professional contract talks between Harrison and the club are not straight forward.

Former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth is now at Newcastle and working on improving the academy set-up

It has opened the door for a move and Chelsea – led by former Brighton head of recruitment Paul Winstannley – are said to be leading the chase for his signature.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Excl: there’s new young talent set to join Chelsea Academy, Blues are now closing in on deal to sign Newcastle midfielder Ollie Harrison.

"Harrison will turn 16 in May and he’s on the verge of leaving #NUFC. Chelsea are ahead of Brighton and Wolves in race to sign Ollie."

Meanwhile Chelsea remain in talks with Brighton for Ecuadorian international midfielder Moises Caicedo. Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old but the clubs remain apart on their valuation as Brighton continue to hold out for £100m.