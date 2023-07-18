Chelsea and Manchester United target excluded from Brighton's U.S pre-season tour

Robert Sanchez has not been included in Brighton's 32-man squad for their pre-season tour of America as doubts still remain about his future at the club.

The goalkeeper was dropped from the Seagulls’ starting eleven in March of this year by Roberto De Zerbi for ‘footballing reasons’ and replaced by Jason Steele. The 25-year-old then asked the club to not select him for any of the matchday squads for the final five games of the Premier League season, leading to speculation about a potential move away from the south coast this summer.

Steele will be joined on the USA trip with new £16m signing Bart Verbruggen, who joined the club from Anderlecht earlier this month, as well as Canada international Tom McGill and England Under-21 international Carl Rushworth.

Sanchez, who has two years left on his Brighton contract, will remain in England whilst the tour takes place. A number of clubs are reported to be interested in signing the Spanish international, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

United’s interest is likely to have cooled since the signing of André Onana as a replacement for David De Gea, but Chelsea will likely still be keen on finding a new goalkeeper to challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga following the sale of Édouard Mendy.

Brighton will play three games in the States against fellow Premier League teams Chelsea, Brentford and Newcastle for a set of round-robin friendlies in preparation for the 2023/24 season.